The ongoing saga of Dunnellon’s struggles to find a new home for the police department revealed a stunning twist at the City Council workshop on Monday. Police Chief Mike McQuaig announced he’s resigning and he’ll be followed by the department’s 10 employees.
“I’m here tonight to give you my exit plan and also the exit plan for the Dunnellon Police Department. All of the officers are resigning,” McQuaig said.
The employees are all joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, said McQuaig, who’s been chief for Dunnellon since 2016.
McQuaig said he’ll remain for 30-90 days to oversee the transition. He said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has offered to handle patrol of Dunnellon with no extra costs to Dunnellon as long as his department can also take over the equipment, including vehicles and weapons. McQuaig said Woods would prefer to transfer the Dunnellon Police employees over all at once.
A permanent takeover by the Sheriff’s department would likely require a Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU) agreement. The city went through a similar process in surrendering fire services to Marion County Fire Rescue in 2017.
Any impact to the City’s budget and ad valorem taxes remains to be seen. The city budgeted approximately $1.54 million for police this fiscal cycle, up around $300K from the previous year due to funds set aside for a new station. The City’s total budget is around $4.77 million.
A new police facility has proved to be a political and fiscal albatross to the city off and on for roughly the past two decades. The debate has heated up in the last three years with the City going as far as purchasing a couple of properties and a building and earmarking as much as $650K in revenue for a future building. But it hasn’t finalized any construction plans due to a changing political tide over priorities for the city as well as rising construction costs and a lack of consensus on a location, building type, and clarity on the ultimate price tag of a major retrofit project.
The current department building along South Williams Street is around 100 years old and isn’t suitable for upgrades due to its outdated structure and faults, according to various architects and building inspectors who’ve examined it in recent years. It also lacks sufficient space.
“There’s a lot of things this city’s got to figure out in the next few days, few weeks, few months,” Dunnellon Mayor Wally Dunn said. “Do we want a police department? If we do, we’re going to have to start all over again.
“I’ve had less than 12 hours to figure all of this out, and to be honest, I haven’t figured anything out. This was absolutely a shock to me, not only the chief, but then the rest of the department as well.
“So we’ve just got to roll up our sleeves and figure out where we go from here. I appreciate everyone’s patience and any input you have.”
The mass exit is the latest in a series of losses the city has seen this year. Former Mayor Bill White suddenly resigned in January, and Public Works Director Troy Slattery and Community Development Director Georgina Cid have resigned. The City is currently accepting applications for a City Council seat, since Dunn had to leave the seat he was elected to in November after he was appointed mayor.
Dunn is meeting with McQuaig and Woods on April 12, and the City Council is holding a special workshop at 4:30 p.m. on April 19 to discuss the police department situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.