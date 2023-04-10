Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig announced last week an exit plan for himself as chief and said all of his employees are also resigning and joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. No resignations have been submitted as of this week.
McQuaig provided an exit plan for himself to the City Council, saying he’d stay on 30 to 90 days to help with a transition, but didn’t provide a specific date of exit for employees.
The chief said the Sheriff’s Office has a plan to take over policing of Dunnellon with a rotation of eight officers in the possible absence of a Dunnellon Police Department.
McQuaig, Mayor Wally Dunn and Sheriff Billy Woods were scheduled to meet this week to discuss the future of the Dunnellon Police Department. The city council is meeting to discuss the matter at a special workshop on April 19 and also has a regularly scheduled monthly meeting on April 12.
Dunn, who was appointed mayor in March after the resignation of former mayor Bill White in January, said he learned about the plan on the day of the announcement, April 3. In an open letter, he said he’s “heard nothing from this council even suggesting the council does not fully support our Dunnellon Police force.” He added, “as the mayor, if the chief retires/resigns, the city will be looking for a new chief as soon as possible.”
