An Ocala woman was killed and a Dunnellon man was left in critical condition after a collision on the morning of Sept. 8 on State Road 200.
The Dunnellon man, 89, was traveling southbound at about 7:30 a.m. on 200, south of County Road 484 in Marion County, and appeared to suffer a medical incident, causing his SUV to veer into the northbound lanes and collide with the 43-year-old woman’s SUV.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The woman died the following morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP doesn’t release the names of crash victims.
