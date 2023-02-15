Dunnellon man killed in ATV crash
A 32-year-old Dunnellon man succumbed to fatal injuries after the ATV he was driving collided with a tree in Marion Oaks.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the crash took place around 11:24 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the area of SW 72nd Circle and SW 148th, east of Ross Prairie State Forest.
A 48-year-old Dunnellon man was a passenger on the ATV and suffered minor injuries.
The driver was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center by Marion County Fire Rescue. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
