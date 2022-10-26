Early voting in Marion County began Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Dunnellon Public Library and eight other locations in Marion County.
Nine early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5 at the following locations: Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon; Deputy Brian Litz Building 9048 SW S.R. 200, Ocala; Freedom Public Library, 5870 SW 95th St., Ocala; Election Center, 981 NE 16th St, Ocala; Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE C.R. 484, Belleview; Forest Public Library, 905 S. Hwy. 314A, Ocklawaha; Reddick Community Center, 4345 NW 152nd St., Reddick; Silver Springs Shores Community Center, 590 Silver Road, Ocala; and The Villages Mulberry Center, 8445 SE 156th Mulberry Lane, The Villages.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition to county-wide and state-wide elections, including the Florida Governor and U.S. Senate races, three seats are up for election on the Dunnellon City Council.
Due to redistricting, voting locations may have changed, so voters are encouraged to look up their assigned voting location before heading to the polls by visiting www.VoteMarion.Gov/MyPrecinct. Voters are required to present a current and valid photo and signature identification to vote.
Voters can look up their registration status, sample ballot, and voting location by visiting www.VoteMarion.Gov/MyVoterInfo.
The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot to be mailed for the General Election is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Requests can be made by visiting www.VoteMarion.Gov, calling 352-620-3290, or in person at the Supervisor of Elections office.
Mail ballots must be signed by the voter and received by the Elections Office by 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted.
The USPS encourages voters to mail their ballot at least a week prior to Election Day to ensure timely receipt. Alternatively, mail ballots can be returned to a Secure Ballot Intake Station at the Elections Office 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at any open Early Voting site during Early Voting hours.
Voters can check their mail ballot status by visiting www.VoteMarion.Gov and are encouraged to sign up for email, SMS (text), or voice mail ballot status alerts atwww.MarionBallotTrax.com.
