The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop presented a $250 check in February to Rainbow Springs Art president Amy Wood. The money is a sponsorship from the Thrift Shop to support the annual Art Festival which will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, on Cedar Street in Downtown Dunnellon.
Ms. Pletcher, who is in charge of sponsors for the event, explained that in addition to the artwork on display, from photography and painting to jewelry and sculpture, there will be food vendors, music and a raffle. Thrift Shop volunteer Roxanne Sheehy contributed two gift items from the Thrift Shop to enlarge the range of raffle prizes.
Proceeds from the Festival help to sustain the nonprofit art group and provide the funds to offer scholarships to Dunnellon High School seniors who plan to continue their education in the field of fine art. The Gallery is at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information on either the Festival or scholarship eligibility, contact them at 352-445-8547 or online at rsacoop2016@gmail.com or www.rainbow springsart.com.
Recognizing the fact that the teachers of our local schools labor tirelessly during and outside of school hours, the Thrift Shop delivered 24 dozen donuts to the hardworking teachers at Dunnellon Elementary, Romeo Elementary, Dunnellon Middle School, and Dunnellon High School as a surprise treat to lift their spirits. The donuts were just a small token to let school personnel know how much their hard work on behalf of our young people is valued.
