The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop is in need of more volunteer workers. New volunteers take a one-hour training course and then can opt to either work a four-hour shift once a week or be placed on a substitute list to be called as needed on an occasional basis.
They work with three or four other volunteers, in a friendly atmosphere, taking in the merchandise provided by our generous community donors, marking prices on the items and arranging things on the showroom floor.
The Thrift Shop’s mission is to provide the greater Dunnellon area’s citizens with financial help to the charitable groups that benefit our community and to local families who need aid following a catastrophic event. We do this by running a pleasant little shop where there is always a bargain for our customers. Even with our low prices, the dollars add up quickly. Then, once a month, we vote to distribute our profits to deserving local organizations or individuals.
Working with us is a great way to get in touch with your community, make new friends, and add a meaningful purpose to your life, whether you’re a recent arrival to our area or a long-term resident looking for a new interest.
Stop by our shop at 20359 E. Pennsylvania Ave. (across from Go for Donuts) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and ask the cashier for an application form. We’d love to have you join us.
