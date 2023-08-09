Voices for Children presented an appreciation plaque to the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop to thank the Thrift Shop’s many years of generous support.
The organization raises funds to assist children who are in the Guardian ad Litem program in North Central Florida’s 5th Judicial Court District. Often, when children are placed in the foster care system, they even lack adequate clothing. The Voices for Children steps in to provide whatever is needed and in addition, can pay for continuing music lessons, summer camp, and any expenses of scouting or sports programs helping the children adjust to their current situation.
More information is available at voices4chidren.org or by calling 352 484-0319.
