The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently made donations to St. John the Baptist’s Emergency Relief Fund, Voices for Children, which helps provide aid for children in the Guardian ad Litem program, and to the family of a local mother who died in a car accident in May.
The mission of the Emergency Relief Fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church is to provide funds to needy individuals on an occasional basis for such basics as electricity bills, water bills and gas money necessary to allow them to drive to medical appointments or job interviews. They also assist clients in applying for programs that can help solve financial problems for the long term and in obtaining a referral for the Food Bank.
Those applying for assistance need not be members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Spanish speakers can be accommodated.
For more information, or to make an appointment to apply for aid, call 352-533-1466 any day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you leave a message, be sure that your own message box has space for an answer.
The Voices for Children organization raises funds to aid children who are in the Guardian ad Litem program in North Central Florida’s 5th Judicial Court District. This includes Marion, Citrus, Lake, Sumter and Hernando counties.
When children must be removed from their homes, often because of neglect or abuse issues, they’re placed in the foster care system and often lack some of the basic items needed to ease their adjustment to a new living situation. When placed with a relative, there may not be an extra bed and dresser for them to use, and they may be in need of adequate clothing.
Besides covering these essentials, funds can also be provided to allow the children to continue music lessons or participate in scouting, sports programs or summer camp. These are all activities that can help the children begin to feel at home in their new situation.
At age 18, or upon high school graduation, children age out of the foster care system and must be ready to take on an independent lifestyle. Voices for Children prepares them for job interviews, helps them apply for further schooling, aids them with advice on finances and budgeting or getting medical insurance, so they can succeed in the adult world.
Volunteers are always welcome and many of the jobs can be done from home and tailored to suit the amount of time you can give. More information is available at voices4children.org or you can call 352-484-0319.
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop also made a $1,500 contribution to the family of the local mother who was tragically killed in a car accident in May, leaving behind a husband and four young children.
