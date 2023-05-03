The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently made donations to Michelle-o-gram and the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.
Michelle-o-gram is a local charity formed by the friends and family of Michelle Blauser, a young Dunnellon mother who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009. For more than a decade, this charity has been providing mammograms for local men and women who need financial help.
The group also assists with biopsies and ultrasound scans that might otherwise be skipped because of financial concerns.This nonprofit Dunnellon charity finances its life-saving work by means of fund-raisers and donations. If you are in need of their services, or if you are able to help, either through volunteering with the organization or by donating funds, call them at 352-469-6006.
The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches organization has three summer camp sites in Florida, the closest being Camp Caruth in Inglis. A week’s camping experience costs $250. Sixty-five percent of the children attending these camps are living below the poverty level, and many have been referred by law enforcement and are considered at-risk youths.
During their week at camp, the emphasis is on self-confidence, self-esteem and socialization, which can have a life long effect on their lives. In addition to the sleep-over camps, the summer program includes Mobile Camps, often manned by sheriff’s deputies, which brings the day-camping fun and learning experience to children who are unable to attend sleep-over camp.
Last year, the combined residential and mobile camps touched the lives of 4,000 children giving them the chance to develop positive attitudes about themselves and others while learning responsibility and teamwork. The organization’s motto sums up their goal: “Mending Lives, Healing Hearts.”
For more information go to their web site at www.youthranches.org, or call 1-899-765-3797.
