Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteer Joann McCullough presented a check for $3,500 to Chuck and Deborah Glover of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Helping Hands Food Pantry. They serve between 350-400 families a month.
The number of food insecure people has been rising right along with rising prices at the grocery store. The Food Pantry has been assisting the needy in Dunnellon for nearly 30 years. Clients don’t need to be church members to request help.
Hours for the Pantry, located in the Fellowship Hall Building on the church grounds at 7525 State Road 41, are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Come in on those days to fill out an application to verify your eligibility or call 901-674-0926 for more information.
Volunteers and donations are always welcomed. Because the Food Pantry is a 501(c)3 organization, they’re able to partner with area food banks and buy their food at much lower prices. Cash donations will extend their food purchases far beyond what individual donors are able to purchase in retail stores for donation.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Rose Kleuker and TonyTatarka provided a check for $2,000 to Dunnellon Community Services Food Pantry Director Connie Stevens. The Food Pantry operates out of the Holy Faith Episcopal Church buildings at 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive and distributes food from 9-11 a.m. on the first and third Mondays of every month.
They’re currently helping 183 families, and the number keeps growing. Prospective clients need not be a member of the church to qualify.
For more information, call the church office at 352-489-2685 or visit their online site at holyfaithepiscopal@att.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.