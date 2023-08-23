The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated $2,000 to the Food Pantry at the River Life Church and $1,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Dunnellon.
The Food Pantry at River Life Church, located just over the line into Citrus County at 2872 West Dunnellon Road, distributes boxes of food to those in need on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. They also serve one hot meal on the final Wednesday of each month.
Clients don’t have to be church members to obtain this help, nor are they vetted. Anyone who’s hungry is welcome.
The Food Pantry began in 2023 providing 14 boxes of food each week, but that has escalated to between 60 and 70 boxes distributed weekly. They’re currently helping over 160 families put food on their tables, and those families are raising 120 children.
Patricia Pavkovich, Food Pantry director, estimates that 90 percent of the families on their roster live in Dunnellon.
Several of the food centers that traditionally supplied the pantry with low cost food are no longer able to do so, and others are curtailing their sales due to supply chain issues. Donations, either monetary or food stuff, are always welcome and very much needed.
The Food Pantry is located behind the church in a small outbuilding that has a red canopy attached. Non-perishables can be left on the front deck of that building.
If you have perishables, call Ms. Pavkovich at 561-414-6640, or by email at patricia.pavkovich@gmail.com, and she’ll arrange to meet you at the Food Pantry.
The money donated to the Boys & Girls Club in Dunnellon will be used in support of the Club’s after-school program, which currently serves 120 children. The children are bussed directly from school to the Club – located at 2077 SW 110th St, a block off Highway 41, across from Walmart – five days a week for supervised after-school care.
The Dunnellon branch is part of the larger Boys & Girls Club of Marion County, whose motto is “A Positive Place for Kids.”
The 2:30-3:30 hour is set aside as the “Power Hour,” when the youngsters do their daily homework, with assistance provided as necessary. This is followed by scheduled activities for the children until 6 p.m., when the club closes.
To enroll a child, there’s a $20 registration fee, and then, for children aged 6-12 years, a $60 a week charge. Teenagers from 12-18 years are charged only $50 for the entire year. Income-based scholarships are available for families in need of some financial help.
For more information, go to www.bgcofmarioncounty .com or call Mr. Henderson at 352-462-9797.
