Pictured in the front row, from left, are: Jon Nin, Dunnellon Little League coaching coordinator; Dunnellon Thrift Shop volunteers Sandra Marraffino and Evelyn Krautheim; Tim Burke, Dunnellon Little League president; Hazel Burke; Cassie Pratts, Dunnellon Little League treasurer; Luis Rivera and Evaen Cornell. In back are: Gabriel Burke, Logan Schleher, Micah Mills, James Hurley, Jack Nin, Conner Burke, Lauren Burke and Tabitha Burke.