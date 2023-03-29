Several Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers paid a visit to the Dunnellon Little League complex to present a $5,000 donation check.
This is the largest single donation in the Thrift Shop’s history, but the benefits to the participating 280 youngsters and their attending fans was seen as a worthy cause.
While having the fun of playing on one of the 25 teams, the boys and girls are learning important citizenship skills such as discipline, responsibility and the importance of teamwork.
The regular season of home and away games lasts from February to May, followed by a round of All-Star games lasting into the summer months.
The funds will be used for a needed upgrade to the restrooms, lighting for the parking area and other maintenance and repairs to the grounds and buildings.
Volunteers are always needed to help maintain the fields, act as umpires or run the concession stand.
A big cleanup of the fields, buildings and road leading into the venue is planned for Saturday, April 8 and will be followed by a free ice cream party for all participants. It’s hoped that many in the community will join in to show support for Dunnellon’s boys and girls and the all-American summer tradition of baseball.
More information is available at the Little League website: dunnellonlittleleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.