The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop presented a check for $2,000 to Mary Edmundson, Department Coordinator of the Dunnellon Police Department, and Police Lt. Shane Yox.
The Dunnellon Police Department is the local collection and distribution point for the Toys for Tots Campaign.
Unwrapped new toys, as well as new children’s clothing and childcare items such as packages of diapers can be dropped at the Police station on South Williams Street or at one of the many collection points around town: Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Publix, Dunkin Donuts, Dunnellon Laundromat, Dollar General Store, Rainbow’s End Golf Course, St. John the Baptist Church, Norm’s Clean Cuts, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Bealls Outlet, Blue Gator Restaurant and Duffy’s Restaurant.
These donations will ensure a Merry Christmas for Dunnellon’s needy children.
It is expected that this year’s recipients will exceed last year’s total of 120 children who were given some holiday joy.
