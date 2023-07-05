The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently made a $1,500 donation to the Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park and gave $500 to the Dunnellon Community Garden.
The Rainbow Springs check will help in the repair, restoration and maintenance of the park’s man-made waterfalls which have been out of operation for several years. The check was presented to James Nash, president of the Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park, and Friends of Rainbow Springs board member Stasha McKnight.
The waterfalls were built in the 1930s when they were billed as “a man-made marvel of rare majesty and beauty.” The highest cascade topped 60 feet, and over the years, the falls proved to be a popular and unique attraction at the State Park – a perfect backdrop for photographs or even a romantic and picturesque wedding ceremony.
The cost of restoring the falls is estimated to be $140,000. More than $50,000 has already been spent on water pumps and other hardware to get the project started.
If you can help raise the remaining funds needed for this project, there are donation boxes in the park or you can mail your donation to Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park, 19164 SW 81st Place Road, Dunnellon FL 34432. Donations over $1,000 will be recognized on a special wooden Donation Tree with their names engraved on the tree’s metal leaves.
Purchasing items at the Rainbow Springs Park gift shop will also benefit the fund.
If you;’d like more information about the waterfall restoration or the other good works the Friends engage in to support the park, call 352-489-7331 or 727-614-2340. New volunteers are always welcome.
The donation to Dunnellon Community Gardens president Jon Brainard, director of the Dunnellon Community Garden, will provide shade clothes which are desperately needed in this hot weather as well as assist with purchasing education packets and seeds for children participating in this fall’s planting.
Also on Brainard’s wishlist are T-shirts to give to new gardeners reserving a plot for September.
Two or more educational events are planned each year and growing assistance is available individually.
The cost of reserving a plot is only $25.
The Community Garden has been in operation since 2019 and, because it’s an outdoor activity, didn’t suffer from lack of gardeners during the pandemic. Mentoring children from the Boys & Girls Club on a one-to-one basis is also available – eight plots are reserved for the children.
Anyone interested in reserving a plot or wanting further information should call Jon Brainard at 407-491-8158, and if he isn’t available, please leave a message or text.
