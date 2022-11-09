Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteer Janis Edwards presented a $1,500 check to Odum Smith and Connie Stevens, directors of the Holy Faith Episcopal Church Food Pantry. The pantry supports nearly 100 needy families in Citrus and Marion counties.
Regular food distributions take place on the first and third Mondays of the month. At that time, the pantry strives to provide a hot meal as well, though this is dependent on the supplies that have been provided. Clients need not be a member of the church to qualify.
Currently, picking up food supplies necessitates the rental of a truck, an expense of $100, plus the cost of gas. The food pantry would very much like a sponsor, either a business or individual, who is willing to defray the cost of the vehicle.
If you can help, or want to volunteer in other ways, get in touch with Ms. Stevens at 989-965-4560 or email the church at holyfaith epicsopal@att.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.