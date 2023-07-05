The Dunnellon area has an outstanding new singing group: the DC Singers. DC is short for
Dunnellon Community, but members come from all the surrounding villages and beyond. And although DC Singers was founded less than a year ago in September 2022, the ensemble has already begun to make a real name for itself.
There seem to be three main reasons why this new group is getting rave reviews from people attending their concerts: 1) They have a very talented director, Lori Graves, 2) She has chosen a wide range of fascinating and beautiful music for her singers, and 3) The singers have pretty voices and faithfully come to the weekly rehearsals.
Currently, the group is preparing for their fall concerts and looking to add additional members and venues. For more information, please call 352-606-8656 or email them at dcsingers@outlook.com.
Watch for details to be published about this group and their upcoming performances. Fine new endeavors like this deserve community support. However, it’s not hard to support them, since the wonderful concerts presented by the DC Singers are not to be missed.
