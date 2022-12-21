The holiday will be coming earlier this year for 65 students from a dozen families of the Dunnellon and Romeo elementary schools, thanks to the Christmas Angel tradition of Dunnellon Presbyterian Church.
For more than 40 years, church members have been obtaining from the schools the names of children, and the members and friends of the church have bought gifts for these students to brighten their Christmas holiday.
Distribution of the holiday-wrapped gifts this year happened on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the church, located at 20641 Chestnut St. in the city’s Historic District.
For the last several years, the need for the gifts has been reduced somewhat because of the coronavirus pandemic that kept some students out of classes. Last year, there were just 25 children from 12 families. According to one guidance counselor, there was a reduction in the number of organizations requesting student names.
Increased assistance may have been available to some families through temporary Covid relief tax credits and bonus unemployment compensation.
“Initially this two- to threefold increase in demand seemed daunting,” said Rev. Jeffrey Welch, the church’s pastor. “But neighbors and friends of the congregation joined in the giving and the generosity of some brought out the generosity in others.”
Because each child often receives multiple gifts from each giver, between 300 and 350 gifts were distributed. Each family received a $50 gift card to enable them to purchase food for a Christmas meal that reflected their cultural tradition.
(0) comments
