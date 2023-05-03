The first time Augie Salzer tried her hand at writing fiction, she could only muster three lines for a school play assignment.
But the experience was enough to spark a lifelong dream.
“From that time, I knew this was definitely for me,” Salzer said. “I just had to learn more about it.”
This year, Salzer realized that dream with the publishing of her mystery novel, “Killings in the Alley.” It doesn’t stop there. The book’s reception has been successful enough that she already has a follow-up in the works featuring the same characters.
The protagonist of “Killings in the Alley,” Detective Grant Steele, sought a peaceful retirement in The Villages, but instead found himself caught up in a series of mysterious murders.
In the follow-up, Steele and his surrounding cast will return in a story set in Ocala’s horse country.
Though it’s her debut, Salzer is no stranger to writing. She’s worked for years as a correspondent for the Riverland News in Dunnellon, and she worked the road for 16 years in Tampa as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. She and her husband retired to Marion County.
Salzer was inspired to set a story in The Villages after a visit with her husband to a doctor’s office in the 55+ planned community. She didn’t know it would spawn a series until she realized readers loved Steele and wanted to check in with him again.
It took around a year to write, but the bulk of it came in a three-month stay on the beach at her vacation home. “That’s where I do most of my writing because I enjoy the ocean,” Salzer said.
Like many good mysteries, the ending has been difficult to predict for many readers. Salzer can sympathize. “When I read a book, I try to figure out how it ends before I get there,” She said.
Her primary influences for the genre are the “Murder She Wrote” TV series and Agatha Christie novels – she’s read them all.
In the fall, she’ll participate in a local authors series at Barnes and Noble in Ocala. There are signed copies of “Killings in the Alley” now at the store, and you can order through online retailers.
