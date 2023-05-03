Near the end of a tumultuous month in which Mayor Wally Dunn called the longest of his life, amid the fallout from the resignation of Dunnellon Police Mike McQuaig and announcements by McQuaig and Sheriff Billy Woods that the entire police department would also be resigning and joining the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Dunnellon City Council took steps toward securing the future of the Dunnellon Police Department.
At a special meeting on April 26, the five-member board unanimously appointed current Dunnellon officer Chris Scaglione to serve as Dunnellon’s temporary chief of police. The council also agreed in principle to accept an offer from Woods to lease officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) as needed in the case of Dunnellon officers leaving to join the MCSO, and as Dunnellon hires and trains new officers and a new permanent chief of police.
Dunn said he and Woods had a conciliatory conversation on the phone the night before the meeting.
“I had the privilege of talking with Sheriff Billy Woods on the phone for quite a while,” Dunn said. “The first thing out of my mouth was an apology for my actions at the prior meeting (on April 19). He accepted my apology, and we went to work.” Dunn was referring to his critical remarks after the sheriff presented the city council with three options and said he planned to hire seven of Dunnellon’s eight officers.
“The sheriff and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are going to do everything in their power to support the citizens of Dunnellon,” Dunn said at the April 26 meeting. “As he put it, ‘Anything you want, I’ll find a way to get it to you.’”
Scaglione worked for the Ocala Police Department for 26 years and joined the Dunnellon force last year after serving as a reserve officer for a couple of years. He’s also worked as a law enforcement instructor at the College of Central Florida Criminal Justice Institute.
The council voted to place McQuaig on administrative leave until May 12, when his notice period ends. McQuaig announced he was resigning at a workshop on April 3 and turned in his notice a week later. Also on April 3, he said all of the employees in his department were also resigning and would eventually join the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
At the April 26 meeting, Dunn said all of Dunnellon’s officers remained employed with the city.
“The ones that are going to the Marion County Sheriff, I do not blame them for that,” Dunn said. “They’re making personal decisions about their careers and livelihoods and families.
“I hope it works out, but if it doesn’t, please come back and re-apply for your job. If we have openings, we’ll definitely consider you for a job.”
Dunn said the Sheriff’s Office would provide Dunnellon up to eight officers – or however many are needed – as Dunnellon officers potentially join the MCSO. The city had already received a handful of applications for the job of chief and multiple applications for officer positions.
Scaglione could serve up to 90 days before the council would have to extend his temporary term, if needed.
“I hope we continue to work together and utilize all our resources,” council member Juliane Mendonca said. “We need all the help and input we can get from everybody. I just can’t stress enough how important it is, regardless of who we picked as temporary chief, that we all remain engaged with the community.”
The city is accepting applications for a permanent police chief. Application packages for police chief and officer positions are available on the city’s website at www.dunnellon.org/Jobs.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.