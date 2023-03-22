Wally Dunn was appointed mayor of Dunnellon at the City meeting May 15, leaving his former City Council seat open. The City of Dunnellon is accepting applicants for a new council member, which will be appointed at the City meeting on April 12 by the remainder of the sitting council.
The mayoral seat came open in January after the resignation of Bill White.
The open seat’s current term lasts through 2026.
Dunn was the only applicant for mayor. He said it was an unexpected turn of events since his election to seat No. 4 in November. He thanked the council for its unanimous support.
Residents of the City of Dunnellon interested in the open seat should visit City Hall at 20750 River Drive.
The Council now holds its workshops on the first Monday of the month. The monthly official meetings are on the second Wednesday after the workshop, nine days later. Both begin at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.