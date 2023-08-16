With the heat reaching record-breaking levels in some areas around the state, Duke Energy is providing tools and tips to help customers save energy – and money.
High temperatures can lead to higher energy usage and higher bills as Duke Energy customers try to stay cool. To keep your costs low and to reduce overall energy demand, particularly during the afternoon hours when usage tends to peak, customers can follow these simple tips.
Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage.
Avoid using your washer/dryer and dishwasher during the high demand hours of 3-8 p.m.
Microwaves and cooktops use less energy than electric ovens. You can also consider outdoor grilling during those high-demand hours to keep your indoor temperatures lower.
Turn off any unnecessary appliances, unused plug-ins and lights.
Find more tips and tools to help control energy use and costs at duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills.
