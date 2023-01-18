Looking for something a bit different to do? Then consider buying a duck and cheering it on during the upcoming annual duck race.
Now, we aren’t talking those rubber ducky, bathtub variety types, but a wooden duck. A wooden duck purchased from the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association (DCBA) to help three charity causes.
Proceeds from the duck sales this year will benefit Habitat for Humanity Marion County, Wil-Power Foundation and the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society. When purchasing your ducks – $25 each, $45 for a pair-of-ducks and a quacker’s dozen is $265 – purchasers are asked to name their charity to support.
While duck owners aren’t required to be present to win, DCBA President Joanne Black encourages people to come watch the race, because in past years, those ducks float the current of the Rainbow River backwards, upside down, sideways or, on almost rare occasions, straight to the finish line.
Viewers can watch the duck race from Swampy’s Bar & Grille, near the Rainbow River Bridge. The races start at 9 a.m. and continue until all heats are raced.
Ducks are raised in different heats, and the winners of each race are moved on to the final race to determine the grand prize winner.
The top prize for this year’s race winner will be a two-night stay at the Guy Harvey Resort in St. Augustine, said Judy Terwilliger, executive director of the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association.
In addition, there will be a modified duck race. In the modified duck race, the duck isn’t powered up but is dressed up in creative ways.
For more information, call the DCBA office at 352-489-2320.
