Anyone crossing the Rainbow River bridge on Saturday, Jan 28, could see a group of people cheering along the banks of the Rainbow River.
Those people would be cheering in support of their wooden duck (or ducks) racing down the duck race course in front of Swampy’s Bar & Grille from 9 a.m. for a couple of hours.
Top prize for this year’s race winner will be a two-night stay at the Guy Harvey Resort in St. Augustine, said Judy Terwilliger, executive director of the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association (DCBA).
Before your duck is the first-place winner, it will have to be the fastest one in of many heats. Winners from each heat are gathered up and race the final heat to determine the first-place winner.
There will also be a modified duck race. In the modified duck race, the duck isn’t powered up but is dressed up in whatever way floats the creator’s boat.
Wooden racing ducks are available for adoption at the DCBA office. Ducks are $25 each, $45 for a pair of ducks and a quacker’s dozen is $265. Modified ducks, which may be kept by the purchaser after the race, are $35 each.
When purchasing your ducks, you’re also asked to pick the charity you want your duck money to go to. Nonprofit chamber members participating in this year’s fund raising include Habitat for Humanity Marion County, Wil-Power Foundation and the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society.
Duck owners do not have to be present at the race to win a prize.
For more information, call the DCBA office at 352-489-2320.
