The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve near Dunnellon will be temporarily closed to the public for feral hog hunts Nov. 15 through Nov. 17.
Only permitted hunters will be allowed on the property during these dates. All 25 permits for this hunt have been sold.
Hálpata Tastanaki Preserve is located at 15430 SW County Road 484 in Dunnellon.
This activity is one of a series of feral hog hunts being held on District lands to control the damage being caused to the natural habitats.
The District only allows hogs to be controlled through hunts when the damage they cause exceeds unacceptable levels, and damage is occurring more frequently and with increasing severity.
Feral hogs live throughout Florida in various habitats, but prefer moist forests and swamps, as well as pine flatwoods.
For more information, call the District’s Land Management section at 813-375-0665 or visit WaterMatters.org/HogHunts.
