Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Disney’s spectacular musical “Newsies” is live on stage May 4-21 at Ocala Civic Theatre.
It’s New York City, the summer of 1899, and the charismatic Jack Kelly (Christian Gonzales) and his ragtag team of local newsboys, called “Newsies,” make a meager living selling newspapers on the city streets. Closest to Jack are sickly Crutchie (Caleb Lombardo) with his bum leg, as well as Davey (Janik Buranosky) and his precocious kid brother Les (Liam Ortiz).
Then there’s the rest of the gang: Albert (Josiah Santiago), Buttons (Caleb Vang), Finch (Holly Valdez), Henry (Valynn Flaherty), Ike (Makena Henley), Jo Jo (Peighton Labagh), Mush (McKenzie Gradler), Race (Jonathan Leppert), Romeo (Ethan Buss), Specs (Tyler Ruiz), Splasher (Isabelle Gradler), and Tommy Boy (Janea King).
Their nemesis is the greedy publisher of the New York World, tabloid titan Joseph Pulitzer (James R. Taylor III). His staff includes his editor, Seitz (Joan Elizabeth McDonald); his bookkeeper, Bunsen (Cheyenne Dever); his secretary, Hannah (Emily McCall); and even his personal barber, Nunzio (Gregg Bleam).
When Pulitzer hikes prices, the “Newsies” are hung out to dry – and now there’s nothing left to do but “open the gates and seize the day!” Jack and independent young newspaper reporter Katherine Plumber (Megan Wager) lead the “Newsies” to form a union and organize a strike against Pulitzer. And everybody from the mayor of NYC (Kenneth Noble) to Governor Teddy Roosevelt (Trafton Crandall) is getting involved!
Backed up by her Bowery Beauties (Emily McCall, Anna Ramage), saloon singer Medda Larkin (Alexis Brinay Medina) offers her theater as a safe haven for the “Newsies.” And the Brooklyn “Newsies”, led by Spot Conlon (Daniel Boodoo), also become allies of Jack’s brave young crew.
But The World’s distribution workers are determined to make things difficult for the “Newsies.” Wiesel (Kenneth Noble) is assisted by the tough Delancey brothers, Oscar (Dylan Kinsey) and Morris (Katherine Ramage), who use their fists to make a point.
Then there’s the horrible Snyder (Wayne Dilts), the crooked warden of The Refuge, a filthy orphanage. Snyder is all too happy to team up with Pulitzer to take down the “Newsies,” but they’ve vowed to carry the banner onward to victory – no matter what.
Can a ragtag gang of newsboys win against a foe this powerful? Pulitzer may stop the presses, but this high-energy musical never stops.
Full of dynamic songs and incredible dancing, “Newsies” is sure to make headlines!
Following its premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2011, Disney’s “Newsies” made its Broadway debut in 2012, playing more than 1,000 performances before touring. The show is based on Disney’s 1992 musical film “Newsies,” which was inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City.
“Newsies” is directed by Greg Thompson. Music director is Jason Bartosic. Choreographers are Maycee Dominguez, Brooke Loftis, and Debbie McCreight.
The show is live on stage May 4-21. There will be 15 performances: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale at $30 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger. Buy tickets over the phone at 352-236-2274 or in person at the box office 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To buy online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.