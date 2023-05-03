Celebrating a class reunion is special in many ways – getting to reminisce of the “good ole days” and seeing how we have all grown and matured, although some of us maybe not so much! It’s a time to reflect on the past, the present and the future. Rekindling old friendships, meeting classmates’ spouses we’ve only seen or read about on social media. What a time to celebrate, to laugh, and even to cry for past memories or lost classmates.
Regardless of the purpose, your reunion of classmates, teachers and friends is one to cherish.
This year was the 35th anniversary for the Class of 1988 for Dunnellon High School. Not only am I privileged to share this story, but I’m blessed to say this is my class.
What a joy it was to see the smiling faces and the happiness it brings, even for just a moment, to get together and forget about the troubles of the world and be reminded of our days of youth, when we were getting into mischief, setting goals we hoped to achieve so many years ago, hearing about children and grandchildren and the endless hugs that feel genuine and real.
Although we, Dunnellon High School alumni, have had numerous reunions, this year, we were honored and thankful that our classmate Bill Mosher organized our 35th year celebration. All the preparations, suggestions, ideas – and even frustrations – came together, Saturday, April 22, without a hitch!
It was a celebration of all celebrations as he opened the doors and invited not only the Class of ‘88, but all faculty and alumni for any graduating class (21 and older) to a local hot spot in Dunnellon.
Bill said, “I was very grateful that the Dunnellon alumni gave their time, Saturday night, that’s all I wanted. I was so happy to give everyone a hug and give them part of my time as well. There were lots of hugs to hand out, and I hope everyone saw the value of the time they spent at the reunion.”
We had an overall attendance of around 300 people coming and going and it was amazing!
Bill, who was recently diagnosed with cancer and made a full recovery as of January this year, saw the importance of seeing friends. He emphasized as he shared posts to encourage us to get together, and this is one example of why it’s so important to not put off a special time like celebrating your class reunion, as tomorrow is not promised to anyone.
Tim, the owner of Fired Up Saloon, allowed us to celebrate our night until the wee hours of the morning. What a night it was dancing, laughing, and reminiscing! It couldn’t have been better!
Thank you, Fired Up, for your amazing hospitality, the DJ, and all who were involved in making this night so special!
Our goal as alumni is to hopefully plan an annual alumni event every June. If you’re not on the Facebook Dunnellon High School page, make sure you check that out, as updates will be on there regularly!
Blessings to all who were in attendance and those who couldn’t make the trip, we’ll see you at the next one!
