I met an angel recently, her name is Kathy. She was a student at Dunnellon High School in 1977 and has lived in Dunnellon for over 40 years.
Although October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, those who are battling this dreadful disease know too well that it is a daily struggle. Doctor appointments, treatments, medications, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, just to name a few of the daily, weekly and monthly challenges that need to be faced when trying to survive the unexpected trials of cancer.
Kathy would like to share her story, to remind people of the importance of going to the doctor, doing their monthly at-home checks and not ignoring what you think could possibly be a concern. This is coming from a person who thought she was invincible, who was never sick, even growing up – Kathy never had the flu, chicken pox, or anything significant.
Because of a life without illness, a cancer diagnosis was the last thing she could have imagined being diagnosed with.
“It all started February 2019, when my significant other, Kenny, went to the emergency room at UF Shands for a lump on his face,” Kathy said. “Surprisingly, his diagnosis was salivary gland cancer.
“During this same time, my left breast was giving me a sensation of a dull to moderate stabbing pain. Kenny said I should go to the doctor right away.
Kathy’s focus was on her husband as she didn’t think she had a serious condition.
“At the time, I thought it was nerve pain and expected it to go away,” Kathy said. “Of course, my priority was to get him to doctor appointments and surgery.
“Within a month, the breast began to turn red, and I went to a local doctor who treated me for possible milk gland infection. Unfortunately, the pain and redness was not getting any better, and my blood pressure was increasing.”
She needed a second opinion. The results of her blood work confirmed her blood cells were not normal, and two lumps were detected.
“After receiving biopsies, I was told the devastating news that it was cancer,” Kathy said.
Her prognosis got worse after she was sent to Shands Hospital in Gainesville.
“Another tumor (was detected) in my chest as well as my heart. The biopsy in the chest was positive as well, and soon after, (it was) found that the breast cancer had metastasized.
“After gene testing, it was noted that I carry the BRCA gene and after only four months, I am told it is stage 4 triple negative.
“Kenny, who has been by my side as I am trying to be there for him, had a successful surgery in June of 2019, followed by seven weeks of radiation. He is doing well, and unfortunately, I was told in 2019 that no one lives past five years with all that I am diagnosed with.”
In the face of it all, Kathy remains as determined as ever for her family and hopes others can learn from her tough experience.
“Having this information makes me want to fight even harder to survive, because my two sons and six grandchildren, along with my soulmate Kenny, are the reason I’m still holding strong.
“I share my story in such detail, in the hopes that anyone who is questioning their health will make sure and get checked.
“I’m too young to say goodbye, I have so much more in me, yet there are days when I wake up, wondering how I will even have the strength to get out of bed.”
