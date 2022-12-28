New COVID-19 cases continued to rise into December with multiple variants afflicting the U.S. According to state reports, there were 343 new cases in Marion County for the week of Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, twice as many as in mid-November.
The positivity rate was 12 percent, a slight uptick from 10.9 percent the previous week.
Unreported home tests are not reflected in the data.
Marion recently surpassed 100,000 reported cases.
As of Dec. 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Marion County’s community transmission risk as low.
The Department of Health in Marion County encourages residents to help reduce the spread of the virus as much as possible as the weather turns colder and people spend more time indoors. They urge residents to stay home if they feel sick and use good personal hygiene practices, such as washing your hands frequently.
Visit floridahealthcovid19.gov to learn more about vaccine locations and the latest treatment and vaccine guidance.
