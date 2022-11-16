Incumbent County Commissioner Carl Zalak III and Commissioner Kathy Bryant were sworn in Nov. 15 as commissioners for another four-year term.
Commissioner Kathy Bryant has served on the Marion County Board of County Commissioners since 2010 and she served as chairman four times during this time. She represents Marion County’s District 2, which encompasses the southwestern portion of Marion County, including Dunnellon.
Bryant has also been presented with the Presidential Advocacy Award from the Florida Association of Counties and she previously served as President of the Florida Association of Counties. Currently, she serves as the vice chair of the Florida Association of Counties’ Finance, Tax & Administration Committee.
Zalak has been a commissioner for District 4 in northeast Marion County for 12 years, with this year marking his fourth term serving as on the Board of County Commissioners.
Commissioner Zalak served as the liaison to Emergency Management, Marion County Senior Services and the Citrus Levy Marion Workforce during the 2021-22 fiscal year. He also served as the Chairman to the Board of County Commissioners during this time.
At the Nov. 15 meeting, Commissioner Craig Curry also took the reins as the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, and Commissioner Michelle Stone took over as Vice Chair. They will serve in these positions until November of 2023.
Newly elected Dunnellon City Council members Tim Inskeep and Wally Dunn will be sworn in at the City meeting at City Hall on Dec. 12.
