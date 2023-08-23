Near the end of the monthly city meeting on Aug. 16, Jan Cubbage told her fellow council members she would be resigning due to “uncivil” comments made by Mayor Wally Dunn during a contentious discussion over whether or not the city would sign a letter to legislators saying it would take on the management of a proposed Nine Island Park if the land was purchased through a state program known as the Florida Forever Trust Fund.
The next day, Cubbage sent out an email confirming her resignation. She was elected in 2020 and was the longest serving member on the council.
In 2021, the council voted 3-2 in favor of an application requesting 40 acres of land in the area known as Nine Island Cove be added to the Florida Forever list, making it a candidate for acquisition by the state in order to establish a passive nature park. The area is on the southwest side of town, between the Withlacoochee River, Dunnellon Middle School and Vogt Springs. It can be accessed via River Drive. Nine Island Cove is said to be where phosphate was first discovered in the area, which led to the forming of Dunnellon and its boomtown status in the 1890s.
The Florida Forever listing application was a success. In 2021, it was added to the Rainbow River Corridor project which was already on the list. Cubbage was one of the three members in support of the application. None of the other current members were on the council then.
The letter under consideration at the meeting last week was to reassert Dunnellon’s commitment to managing the park, with the aim of encouraging Dunnellon’s legislators to push for its acquisition.
In her resignation announcement, Cubbage noted her disappointment in the vote and the council’s priorities and cited an “uncivil comment” by Dunn at the meeting toward members of the Rainbow River Conservation who were in attendance to lend their support for the letter. Members of the RRC, who were experienced in the matter from their time working to establish Blue Run of Dunnellon Park, also spearheaded the effort behind the application for the Florida Forever listing in 2021. About six individuals spoke in favor of a park during public comments at the Aug. 16 meeting.
Dunn said he was among those originally advocating for Nine Island Cove’s Florida Forever status to help ensure the property wouldn’t be developed. But he questioned the timing of the letter and said Dunnellon was currently unprepared to take on another park. He also said most Dunnellon residents were more concerned with improving roads than with Nine Island Cove.
“I’m going to say something real blunt right now, and I hope you can handle it,” Dunn said sharply in his concluding remarks. “Most of the members of the RRC (Rainbow River Conservation) don’t live in Dunnellon, and I’m getting tired of you all telling us how to run this town, I’m sorry.”
Cubbage said the comment was a violation of the city code, which says council members in public forums should demonstrate “respect, kindness and courtesy to others,” and members “serve as a model of leadership and civility to the community.”
“One thing I can no longer tolerate is that this council believes they have a right to be uncivil to the public who come to express their opinions, offer reflections and possibilities,” Cubbage said. “That gross disrespect, I can no longer sit here. I will work for the city in ways other than sitting as a council member.”
Vice Mayor Tim Inskeep asked Cubbage to reconsider after a “cooling off” period.
“I appreciate your input, (Jan),” Inskeep said. “Your input is probably correct. No disrespect to Wally, I love Wally, but I’ll use myself (as an example). I’ll go over that line in a heartbeat if I’m not kept in check.”
“Ms. Cubbage, I do not always agree with you,” councilman Rex Lehmann said, “but I would never quit, because I would miss the opportunity of sitting next to you because you do bring a lot to the table.”
All four members who voted in opposition to the letter – Juliane Mendonca, Inskeep, Lehmmann and Dunn – said they needed more information and clarity on the city’s role and financial responsibility toward the establishment and management of a Nine Island park.
Mendonca added the topic of Nine Island Cove to the Sept. 8 workshop agenda. She also wrote an open letter to the RRC explaining her position which you can read on A5.
Cubbage said in a letter to the editor that the urgency over the letter proposal was for it to be submitted in time for the Marion County Representative Delegation meeting on Sept. 13.
“This goal of adopting Nine Island Cove as a City of Dunnellon park was the initial reason as to why I ran for council three years ago,” Cubbage said in an email explaining her resignation. “What other city in today’s world would turn down a 49-acre, unique and beautiful park with historical significance at the terminus of a planned bike trail?”
Cubbage’s resignation marks the second one of the year for the council. Then-mayor Bill White resigned in January citing health reasons.
Cubbage’s seat 5 term lasts through 2024. The council will likely request applications for the position and appoint an interim member who will serve out the term.
