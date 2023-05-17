The Dunnellon City Council approved an ordinance on May 10 to ban swimming at the river access ramp at Blue Run of Dunnellon Park.
Paddlers and tubers can still use the ramp to exit the river.
The ordinance also prohibits swimming at the interior pond at the park.
The council voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance. Councilwoman Juliane Mendonca was not at the meeting.
“I’m sorry for the folks that swim there that do what they’re supposed to do, but we’ve got a problem with people parking out there with their kids and their coolers, and you’ve got people with kayaks getting in and out, and it’s just too crowded,” Mayor Wally Dunn said.
Council member Jan Cubbage, Vice Mayor Tim Inskeep and Dunn said they’re concerned with the City’s liability for incidents at the Park as the park ramp fields heavy foot and kayak traffic in the warm seasons.
“It is unfortunate, but the times are a changin,” Cubbage said. “Just KP Hole Park alone put 45,000 people in the river on kayaks in 2022, and then there’s the tubers and other outfitters. It’s become an exceedingly crowded situation between 4 and 4:30 p.m.”
Swimming is allowed by the public for a fee at the Rainbow River State Park at the river’s headsprings, Marion County’s KP Hole Park, and at Chaplin A. Dinkins, III Memorial Park, popularly known as City Beach.
A couple of longtime Dunnellon residents spoke out against the ordinance, arguing safe users of the boat ramp shouldn’t be grouped in with others who may cause problems.
“I’ve never seen any issues with it,” Amanda Niedermayer said during the public hearing. “I understand during heavy traffic time, but around 5-5:30 p.m., before the gators come out and eat, just to jump in and swim a little bit.” Niedermayer said the ramp is a convenient location for trail users to cool off with a quick swim.
Another resident, Paula Rose, asked if City Beach could be open until dusk. It currently closes at 6 p.m.
“I fish a lot and know exactly where the gators are at, and they get pretty active just before dusk,” Inskeep said of City Beach. “So we really don’t want to close at dusk. We want the small kids out of there before dusk.”
Inskeep said selective enforcement of swimming at the park is ineffective.
“We can’t put up wishy-washy stuff and expect our police department to be able to enforce it,” Inskeep said.
Cubbage and Dunn said the Council will be considering rules against boats from parking within 150 feet of the ramp.
Dunn said he was one of the people who used to jump off the bridge into the river when he was young.
“I know that bridge and the whole area has always been a place where people can swim, I get it,” Dunn said. “But we’ve got people unfortunately who are abusing this, and someone’s going to get hurt.”
