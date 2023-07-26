A day after its graduation commencement, Phoenix Rising YouthBuild is hosting an open house for those interested in learning about a program to build their own future. The open house takes place from 1-4 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, 1821 NW 21st Ave., in Ocala.
Now in its 12th year, the initiative helps revitalize economically challenged neighborhoods while aiming to make a difference in the lives of those ages 18-24 who are willing to work, in need of a high school diploma, and interested in employment and/or postsecondary education or training.
Students receive hands-on training and classroom instruction designed to develop workforce skills that lead to employment.
A key feature of the program involves construction of homes for deserving families in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Marion County. Recruiting and supervision of students, who receive weekly participation payments, as well as career counseling and several other aspects of the program are coordinated by CareerSource CLM’s youth services provider, Eckerd Connects Workforce Development.
“YouthBuild is more than just building a home for a deserving family and working towards a high school diploma; it is about building the next generation of our workforce,” said Heaven Colon, Eckerd Youth program manager. “It is a humbling experience watching each YouthBuild participant overcome personal challenges and grow throughout their journey, witnessing that moment when they know how it feels to finish something. To see their sense of pride, accomplishment, and achievement.”
The open house on Friday, Aug. 4, is designed to introduce the YouthBuild program to potential participants and their family members as well as community partners.
Prospective students will be invited to try out for enrollment in the program by participating in mental toughness and team building exercises Aug. 16-23. Student selection will be made Aug. 24-25 with classroom training kicking off Sept. 6 and construction slated to start later that month.
In addition to CareerSource CLM and its youth services provider, Eckerd Connects Workforce Development, as well as Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, primary YouthBuild partners are the City of Ocala, Marion County Board of County Commissioners, College of Central Florida (Hampton Center), Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Neighborhood Housing and Development Corporation, Florida State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) and Equal Housing Opportunity, and United Healthcare Community Plan.
Colon noted, a “large part of the success of the last two cohorts was our amazing partnership with United Healthcare, which provided additional support to provide mental health counseling services for our young adults.”
For more information, call 352-291-9550, ext.1215.
