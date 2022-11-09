Sandra Marraffino, a volunteer with the Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop, recently presented a check for $1,500 to Charles Glover, director of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Helping Hands Food Pantry. This is the 27th year the organization has been in operation, having begun its work in 1995.
On an annual basis, the food pantry assists a total of 1,000 local families, who need not be members of the parish to qualify. They must, however, fill out an application form to verify their eligibility.
The pantry always welcomes donations, though Mr. Glover emphasized that donations of cash make more sense than donors purchasing food to donate. Since he represents a charity, he is able to purchase food from his suppliers at a much-reduced price, so every dollar buys much more.
