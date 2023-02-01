The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop voted to get “on board” with the efforts of the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society’s (GDHS) project of restoring the caboose parked behind their building.
Thrift Shop volunteer Donna Stalter presented a $2,000 check to GDHS members. The funds will go toward roof, ceiling and floor repairs. So far, the group has raised more than $20,000 toward the estimated costs of $50,000 needed to complete the work.
When it is ready for its new role, the caboose will house railroad memorabilia the group has collected over the years and be used as a classroom for teaching groups such as homeschoolers and daycare children about the history of Dunnellon and the importance of the railroad in the early success of the town.
The museum at the Depot is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday. More information can be found at dunnellondepot.com, or by calling 352-465-5005 and leaving a message. The Society welcomes donations of cash, time or materials to help defray the costs of this project which will result in a new destination for townspeople and tourists alike.
Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteers Naomi Belmore and Betty Tilley-Poole awarded a $3,000 check to Sunshine Arnold, CEO of Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA).
CASA’s mission is to provide a safe place for women to stay with their children when escaping a dangerous home situation. When a man finds himself in a similar situation, CASA is able to provide refuge for him as well. Often, these clients arrive in the middle of the night with only the clothes they are wearing.
Last year, the organization served more than 1,500 people from our surrounding area, a 25 percent increase over the previous year. The typical length of stay is 3 to 4 months in the 32-bed facility. During this time, clients are counseled by an on-site therapist and given classes in personal empowerment, financial and economic basics and good parenting which will all help them begin a new independent phase in their lives. When they leave, they receive help in setting up their new housing arrangements.
Volunteers are needed in the reception area and to help organize the donation room. Donations of normal housekeeping items and personal toiletries are always welcome.
For a list of items needed, go to their website casafl.org, or call 352-344-8111 and speak to their Volunteer Coordinator Marilynn Tuten.
