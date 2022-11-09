Faith Temple Donation

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop volunteer Rose Kleuker is shown giving a $1,500 check to Pastor Freddie Oats.

 Joann McCullough / Special to the Riverland

Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop issued a $1,500 check to the Faith Temple World Wide Ministries Community Outreach, which supplies supplemental food to more than 80 families in need. This marks their eighth year working from the American Legion Building just north of Walmart every Tuesday morning.

Faith Temple Pastor Freddie Oats stated that he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the greater Dunnellon area.

The Faith Temple Community Outreach will be sponsoring a group Thanksgiving Dinner at the American Legion to which they invite all veterans, people in need, and those who have no family in the area and are seeking a communal holiday experience.

For more information, contact the church at 352-361-8182, or visit their website at faithtemple2012@yahoo.com.

