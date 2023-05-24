The pandemic came crashing down as the Class of 2023 at Dunnellon High School was entering the final stretch of its freshman year in 2020. Adapting to unforeseen obstacles soon became the norm for the class. Its members reflected on four years of unique memories and contemplated how they’ll forge ahead as adults at its commencement ceremony on May 20 at World Equestrian Center in Ocala.
Principal Wade Martin reminded the 265 graduates of the grit they’ve shown in facing a myriad of challenges over four years and how it’ll shape their futures for the better in a world that’s rarely fair.
“This class has much to be proud of,” Martin said. “I have no doubt you’ll overcome (new challenges and obstacles) and continue to push forward (and) persevere to reach your goals.
“Remember,” Martin added, “it’s not about what happens to you, it’s how you respond to it.”
Valedictorian Matthew Rapp implored his classmates to hold onto their memories. Rapp was also graduating from College of Central Florida with an associate degree and is attending Vanderbilt University in the fall. He’s earning Eagle Scout honors this summer.
“We’ve gone through four long, difficult years,” Rapp said. “Who we are in high school does not have to be who we will be, but it can help us be who we want to be.
“More than anything, we’ve learned how to connect with each other, to work together and to overcome obstacles.”
School was a refuge for co-salutatorian Mickenzie Baker, who recounted being abandoned by her parents who suffered from addiction, which left her hopeless about her future. Her outlook turned around, first, when she was awarded a scholarship in fifth-grade, and later when she took her first honors class.
“At the age of 7, I became a parent to my two siblings,” Baker said. “I’m so thankful to have witnessed my parents overcome their addictions. My father’s now helping fellow veterans who struggle like he once did. I had been moved around so many times between Indiana, Germany, Kentucky and now Florida, I truly could not grasp a future in which I’d be successful.”
Baker earned extensive accolades at DHS in band, among other areas, and will be attending Indiana University. She urged her classmates to overcome their fears and make their mark on the world before finishing with a message from her band teacher, Elliot Arpin: “We will not be here forever, we will keep moving until we can’t anymore. What will you leave behind?”
In his speech, co-salutatorian James McCarty reminded his classmates of their perseverance and triumphs and asked them not to define themselves by narrow standards. McCarty was on the swim team and Robotics Club and received multiple industry certifications in welding. He plans to attend UF after graduating from CF.
“Always remember,” McCarty said, “that success is not solely measured by arbitrary measures of productiveness, or by the accolades we receive, but by the lives we touch and the positive influence we leave behind.”
