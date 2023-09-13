Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.