The Dunnellon City Council is seeking a candidate to serve out the remaining term of Jan Cubbage, who resigned last month.
Applicants must be a resident of Dunnellon and apply to City Hall by noon Thursday, Sept. 28.
The City Council will review any submissions at its workshop on Oct. 4 and could appoint someone by a majority vote at its meeting on Oct. 11.
The remainder of the term lasts until Nov. 5, 2024.
Contact City Clerk Mandy Roberts at modom@dunnellon.org or 352-465-8500 for more information. City Hall is located at 20750 River Drive.
The Council will also take a final vote on its short-term vacation rental ordinance and the 2023-2024 fiscal budget in October.
The millage is tentatively set at the rollback rate of 5.69 mills, meaning residents won’t see a tax increase. The rolled back rate is the rate which would allow the city to collect the same revenue as the previous fiscal year, adjusting for the latest property assessments. Since property values have increased, the rate is lower than last year’s 6.3 mills.
A final public hearing will also be held on Oct. 11 for the short-term rental ordinance. The regulation of short-term rentals by municipalities is a hot-button topic nationwide, and Dunnellon is no exception.
Starting next year, short-term rental owners will be required to annually register their homes with the city and pay an administrative registration fee by Oct. 1. As part of registration, owners will be required to submit their homes to fire code inspections or face possible additional fees.
The registration fee is to be determined by the council.
The ordinance takes effect on April 1, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.