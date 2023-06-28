The Dunnellon City Council at its latest workshop on the regulation of short-term vacation rentals indicated it could take a tiered approach to an ordinance under consideration.
The current draft of the ordinance focuses on areas such as maximum occupancy, inspection and registration requirements, safety and parking regulations, and items addressing human trafficking and sexual offenders. When the council convenes for its regular workshop on Monday, July 3, it will decide whether to move forward in developing a “skeletal” ordinance which addresses the registration of short-term rentals with the City of Dunnellon.
Local short-term rentals (STR) must be licensed through the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation, and Marion County charges a Tourist Development Tax to STRs. Dunnellon doesn’t have an ordinance directly addressing STRs. State legislation passed in 2014 allows municipalities to regulate short-term rentals differently from ordinary residences.
The prospect of an ordinance has proved contentious. Proponents worry STRs are businesses which aren’t held to the same standards as other businesses and are inconsistently registered. They’ve also reported nuisances from STRs and say they’re concerned a continuing increase in STRs could remake the character of Dunnellon neighborhoods.
Critics of the ordinance say law-abiding STR owners are unfairly singled out as there isn’t evidence of a systemic problem with STRs in the city. They claim already existing laws and local policing are sufficient enough to curb any ongoing nuisances STRs might pose. They also say an ordinance could hurt the city economically while citing legal costs incurred through its development and potential lawsuits.
“The complaints I’ve heard in this public forum (about STRs) are either things that can be addressed by police, or they’re things that can’t and shouldn’t be addressed at all,” said one public commentator. “You can’t own the water, and if you don’t like people, you should move to a more rural area without a public waterway in your backyard.”
“As far as coming at short-term rentals as if somehow we’re the enemy of the town or river, that’s not true,” said an STR owner who agreed with a registration process for the city. “We provide housing to people.”
City Attorney Andrew Hand presented the possibility of a phased approach, starting with a registration ordinance. Hand suggested a shorter ordinance dealing with just the registration process is more likely to be finished by the end of the year, in contrast to a comprehensive ordinance in which the council is deliberating on line by line at various workshops.
Mayor Wally Dunn said he favors the tiered phase approach and proposed the registration fee be revenue neutral for the city. City Clerk Mandy Odom said the city likely won’t need to purchase software to handle registration, at least initially.
“I look at (registration) as our biggest problem,” Dunn said. “Right now, we have a lot of businesses, I can’t even speculate how many, operating in the City of Dunnellon that don’t have a registration with the State of Florida. If we, in our ordinance, require them to register with us, and as part of that registration, prove to us they’ve registered with the Department of Business and Professional Practice in Tallahassee, then at least we know they’re registered there. Otherwise, we have no idea.”
“I think we’re taking a really sensible approach to this now, and I’m in agreement with Andrew (Hand’s) plan – a skeletal type of ordinance because we can put it into effect more quickly,” said Councilwoman Jan Cubbage, who’s expressed skepticism toward a more comprehensive ordinance. “As Wally (Dunn) has said, get them registered and get them to a point where they know they’re going to have to have that inspection and be ready for it. And we might not have to go any further. Sit back and see what happens.”
“I think that makes a lot of sense, to phase this thing in,” Councilman Tim Inskeep said. “I think it will really help the efficiency of passing an entire ordinance.”
Councilman Rex Lehmann proposed having a month assigned for STR registrations in order to make inspections and processing more efficient.
Multiple public speakers pleaded for a more expediency and supported the idea of a smaller, initial ordinance addressing registration only.
“Right now, it might be local people, but if we don’t start having some initial quality control among the renters, it’ll come where we get bigger companies coming in,” one speaker said. “On my street alone, there’s seven short-term rentals. It’s not an abstract problem for me, it’s a real one. If they’re wanting to run a home like a business, all I’m expecting is for the council to have a basic framework from which you’re starting to work from, and I think you’re starting to do that.”
