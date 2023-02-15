The City of Dunnellon is accepting applications for mayor until Feb. 27. A candidate will be appointed by the City Council at its meeting on March 15.
Vice Mayor Wally Dunn announced at the meeting on Feb. 13 he is applying for the seat.
Former Mayor Bill White announced his sudden resignation last month, citing health concerns. The seat isn’t up for election until November 2024.
If Dunn is appointed to the mayoral seat, the City will then accept applications for his current seat No. 4, and an appointment will be subsequently made by the Council, most likely in April. His seat is up for election in 2026. City Council terms are four years.
The Council opted to delay its discussions on a proposed ordinance for regulations of short-term rentals until the Council is at five sitting members again.
March also marks a new workshop and meeting schedule for the City Council. In the past, the meetings were held the second Monday of the month and workshops were held the preceding Wednesday. Now, workshops will be held the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., and meetings will take place on the Wednesday of the week following the workshop. The new schedule, which was first proposed by Dunn, will guarantee meetings take place nine days after workshops to allow more time for City staff and council members to follow up on items discussed at workshops before regular meetings.
Requests to place items on workshop agendas must be made in writing to the City Clerk on or before noon of the Wednesday before the workshop meeting.
Requests for regular meeting agenda items must be made by noon on the day of the workshop.
Workshop agendas often include discussions and educational presentations on items that might be voted on at regular meetings.
