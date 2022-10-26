Kyle Ellis has accepted the call to North Oak Church as their Associate Pastor to Children and Students. He comes from Stanford Baptist Church in Kentucky where he served in that capacity before returning to Citrus County.
Ellis has experience in ministry to teens and children previously at Church at the Cross in Crystal River as well as a business background, having graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma Christian University and a minor in Communications.
Ellis has hit the ground running. He will begin AWANA Clubs at North Oak on Nov. 2, Good News Club for kids at Citrus Springs Elementary School on Nov. 9 and is leading a community-wide youth rally at the Citrus Springs Park on Nov. 19. He is also involved in the church’s Family Fall Fest from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Kyle and his wife Mariah are heavily involved in the foster care program in the county as well. They have three adopted children and one in the process of being adopted. Mariah is the leader of the Angel Tree project for the Nature Coast Baptist Association, providing gifts from incarcerated parents to their children.
North Oak Church is located at the intersection of North Elkcam Boulevard and North Citrus Springs Boulevard in Citrus Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.