Morriston Baptist Church Quilters donated 28 baby quilts, 53 bibs, 28 burp cloths, four crocheted blankets and a teddy bear to the Tri-County Pregnancy Center in Williston last Wednesday. These handmade items will be given to the new moms for the new arrival.
We do this so the new moms have something made with love from those who care that they value that new, precious life they have created.
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings for 2 hours or more at Morriston Baptist Church, 3141 SE Highway 41 in Morriston.
For information about the group or to learn how to quilt, or donate materials for the quilts created for the Pregnancy center as well as children who are hospitalized in our area, call Barbara at 352-528-0613 or Linda at 352-465-5039.
