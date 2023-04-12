International Dinner Night at St. John is Sunday
For a great dining experience which is sure to be fun, join us at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, for an International Dinner Night.
The dining is held at approximately 5 p.m. April 16, following our Divine Mercy Sunday service, which begins at 3 p.m.
Our church members will bring their family favorites and ethnic recipes from their heritage background.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 10 years of age.
Tickets are available in our church office at 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon, 352-489-3166. Ticket sales will be limited at the door. We will be raffling off certificates for use at area restaurants.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to support the emergency unexpected repairs and the needs of the parish and community through our Legacy League.
Call Darryl Hamilton for any questions or details, 352-445-5887.
Community meal is Monday
Peach Lutheran Church is hosting a community meal from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17. The Church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
The meal includes meatball subs, beans and slaw and beverages and desserts.
This community meal is free of charge to all.
St. John hosts flea market
There will be a huge flea market in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Everything from tools to kitchen needs, clothes, gift items and more will be displayed for sale. You’ll also be able to purchase homemade bake sale items.
This springtime flea market is a fun event which is sponsored by the Altar and Rosary Society of St. John each year. The A&R supports many charitable works with the money they make at events like this.
St. John is on the north side of Dunnellon, at the southeast corner of State Road 40 and U.S. 41. The address is 7525 S. U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
All are welcome! Come find treasures and make new friends. St. John was voted the No. 1 place to worship in Dunnellon this year for the second year in a row, and it’s known for its friendliness.
St. John’s people hope to see you there.
Rummage sale April 29
Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Everything you never knew you wanted: Christmas, clothing, toys, tools, books and puzzles, dishes, glassware, home decor, electronics and much more.
The church is at 7201 U.S. 41, Dunnellon.
Call for more information: 352-489-5881.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.