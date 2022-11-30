Celebrate the season on Dec. 3 when Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery joins with other historic Downtown Dunnellon merchants to host a Christmas bazaar.
Gallery artists will display their art in tents outside the gallery, as well as inside.
Ten downtown merchants, in addition to the gallery, will give out punch cards that visitors will take from store to store. Each participating store will stamp the cards.
Visitors will deposit completed cards at the stores. Then, there will be a drawing at 5:30 p.m. for a mystery gift. You don’t need to be present to win.
Participating shops from the Historic Village include: Stitch Niche, Path Bargains Thrift Shop, Crazy Chicks, Grumbles House, Sweeties’ Cafe, Annie Johnson Thrift Store, Mira Bella Salon and Bonnie’s Antiques.
The gallery also will have a decorated Christmas tree, loaded with artistic holiday creations.
The gallery is at 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 352-445-8547 or see the gallery’s website: www.rainbowspringsart.com.
