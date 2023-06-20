Christmas in July! What a treat, especially here in Florida! And that’s exactly the joyous experience you’ll have Saturday, July 8, at the annual craft fair at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon.
More than 40 crafters will have their creations on display. This is the perfect place to find unique gifts for all your special people. And you’ll find gorgeous decorations for your home.
This is also a wonderful setting to visit with friends, old and new, as you wander through a Winter Wonderland in St. John’s Parish Hall.
A variety of food and soft drinks will be available at the fair at nominal prices. And you may purchase raffle tickets, which give you chances to win one of the lovely creations which the crafters have donated. Winning raffle tickets are drawn throughout the day, and raffle tickets remain good throughout the day.
The fair is a fundraiser of the Altar and Rosary Society/Women’s Club of St. John’s. They support many charities throughout the year.
Admission is free. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the show closes at 2 p.m., but come early for the best selection.
St. John’s is on the north side of Dunnellon at the southeast corner of Highway 41 and State Road 40. The address is 7525 S. U.S. Highway 41, Dunnellon.
Masses are at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. and 10:30 am on Sundays, and a special Spanish mass is every Sunday at 12:15 p.m.
For more information, please call Donna Johnson at 352-522-0383.
Come join us!
