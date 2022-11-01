The Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) is reminding residents to check the timers on their irrigation system controllers this weekend, which is the end of daylight saving time.
Saturday night, Nov. 5, is when we will turn our clocks back one hour. The time change is also a good time to make sure irrigation system timers are set correctly to ensure that the systems operate consistently with year-round water conservation measures.
All 16 counties throughout the District’s boundaries are on year-round water conservation measures, with lawn watering limited to twice-per-week, unless your city or county has a different schedule or stricter hours.
Know and follow your local watering restrictions, but don’t water just because it’s your day.
Irrigate your lawn when it shows signs of stress from lack of water.
For additional information about water conservation, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/Conservation.
