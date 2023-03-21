The Central Florida Master Choir is performing a pair of free concerts for its spring tour, titled “Night and Day,” on back-to-back weekends. The first show is Sunday, March 26, in Dunnellon, and then the choir will be at Countryside Presbyterian Church on State Road 200 the following Sunday.
The major work will be “Cantata No. 4, Christ Lag in Todesbanden” – in the original German – by Johann Sebastian Bach. The second half of the concerts feature popular secular music, such as Cole Porter’s “Night and Day,” The Beatles’ “Good Day Sunshine,” and “Moon River,” originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
In addition to those titles, the concerts include additional works by George Harrison, Daniel Elder, Paul McCartney, Ludwig van Beethoven and others.
Dr. Harold W. McSwain is conducting and GayLyn Capitano is the accompanist, joined by the New Moon String Ensemble.
The first show is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Dunnellon Presbyterian Church, located at 20641 Chestnut St. in Dunnellon. The second concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Countryside Presbyterian Church, located at 7768 SW State Road 200 in Ocala.
Visit cfmasterchoir.com or call 352-615-7677 for information.
No tickets are required. Donations are gratefully accepted.
