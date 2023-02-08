The signature fundraising event for Kids Central, a nonprofit which aids foster children in Marion County and surrounding areas, returns to west Ocala next month. Casino Night: Havana Nights takes place at 7 p.m. on March 3 at the World Equestrian Center.
Kids Central, established in 2003, provides services for children placed in foster care and those awaiting their forever home through adoption in Marion and Citrus County. The agency’s focus includes 3,000 children directly involved with the child welfare system as well as in preventing children from being abused and neglected. It also serves another 20,000 children in prevention programming annually.
Centered around an extravagant and elegant 1950s Havana theme, this lavish affair will give attendees the experience that they are walking on the streets of Havana during an era when the city was a popular tourist destination for festive celebrations.
It starts with a mojito cocktail hour then moves on to casino gaming, poker tournament, prizes, live music, dancing, a Cuban marketplace, classic cars, and additional entertaining surprises.
Tickets are $75 each or two for $125. Business leaders and community members are encouraged to support the event through sponsorships and prizes to help increase funds raised and to show their support of children in care.
Proceeds from Havana Nights benefit the children and families served by Kids Central Inc. Many children in care have necessities that are not paid for by any other funding source, such as diapers, sports fees, school activities, camp fees, graduation expenses, art lessons, tutoring and the many needs of those in independent living. Ticket sales and event sponsorships allow Kids Central to enhance the children’s quality of life by providing life-enhancing resources through funds resulting from Casino Night.
“Our goal is to increase unrestricted funding to children and families throughout our system of care to give access to activities that will assist in healing, discovering of talent or just allow the kids to be kids,” said Jessica Gilbert, director of community affairs.
