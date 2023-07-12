Brothers Peter and Luke Bugbee fell in love with the Rainbow River as children while visiting their grandmother Gloria Williams. They’ve since watched their own young children repeat their same adventures on the river.
Now the Bugbees have written and published a children’s book, “Off the Dock,” a love letter to the river and the generations who’ve enjoyed it, based on their childhood memories exploring the Rainbow from Williams’ house and her titular dock on the lower river.
Peter is the author, and Luke is the illustrator. They recently presented an early version of the book to Williams, who is 97.
“(Peter and I) are in a similar life stage where we both have young children now, so we’ve kicked off this next generation of river adventurers where we’re able to appreciate it through a different lens, watching our kids fall in love. They’re doing the same exact things we did, they’re jumping off the dock, making clay statues, chasing turtles. It’s been four or five generations now of our family experiencing the magic of the river.”
The two of them tackled a previous children’s book but lost interest before its completion. The inspiration was stronger for this one.
“This book could be five times longer and still not hit all the memories,” Luke said. “How do you use as few words as possible to convey how beautiful it is?”
The brothers’ appreciation for the river was rekindled during the pandemic. Luke’s family unexpectedly moved to Dunnellon from San Francisco. With everyone isolated in their homes, the Bugbees started hosting friends. They’re all begging to be invited back.
“I fell in love with the serenity of the Rainbow River as the world was falling apart,” Luke said. Living on the river, rather than just visiting, provided more inspiration for the book.
“When you spend a little time there, you get to see the river change through the seasons. You’re able to slow down and really take in the serenity of the river. A lot of the spring-breakers and weekenders don’t get that as much.”
“We started to bring friends to the river and their reaction to the river made us realize the magic of the river,” Peter said. “Everybody has a river in their lives, until you realize this is a magical place. And I think seeing it through other people’s eyes rekindled that.”
Peter works in human resources at a software company, and Luke is a visual artist. They’ve always brainstormed creative ideas with one another, but this is the first they’ve completed together. They gained an appreciation for storytelling from their father, Matt, who Peter said had a great Gandalf voice when reading “Lord of the Rings” to them.
When they announced the book to a Dunnellon group on social media, the preorders came pouring in. They said many are moved by the connection with their grandmother. They plan to use funds from the book toward restoring her dock.
Matt wrote a couple paragraphs – on hooking a largemouth bass and pulling hydrilla – which didn’t make the final edit. He’s not disappointed.
“It exceeded my expectations,” he said. “I’m very proud of them, just to watch the joy Gloria’s getting from the book, showing it to friends.”
Their next project could explore similar themes of youthful adventures, based on their early childhood living in the Philippines and exploring Japanese-made caves from World War II.
Peter said they learned to proceed incrementally.
“Everybody out there has an idea,” Peter said. “A lot of people have a lot of creativity that they’ve been given, but they’re overwhelmed by the size of the task.”
The two believe that a spirit of exploration and adventuring can encourage a stronger stewardship of natural resources like the Rainbow River. The balance between the two is key, they said.
“We have found there’s a combination between a love of creation and a stewardship of creation that is also connected with an enjoyment of creation,” Peter said. “We think it’s protected best when it’s enjoyed.”
“We care deeply about preserving it, but we do want it to be enjoyed,” Luke said. “I think it’s pretty cool that people want to drive three hours to enjoy the river.”
You can order “Off the Dock” on Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/369ptsfy.
