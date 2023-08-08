If you have an artistic bent, then take a stroll or drive through downtown Dunnellon and pick out a building to paint, photograph, or sculpt for the Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery’s Historic Buildings of Dunnellon Art Show.
Art selected for the show will be displayed at the gallery from Nov. 1 through Dec. 9. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 25, the public can submit ballots for their favorite piece. The winner will receive a People’s Choice Award of $200.
The art show is part of the celebrations for the gallery’s Nov. 25 Color the Corner Community Art Day.
The Art Day will feature artist demonstrations, a mural to paint, music by Palomino Blonde, and free food, as well as the gallery’s show.
The art exhibit is to bring awareness to the more than 70 buildings in Dunnellon’s historic district, which is bounded by McKinley Street on the north, West Pennsylvania Avenue on the south, Cedar Street on the west, and U.S. 41 on the east. Artists should select their building from this area and state its address or location on their application.
Any artistic medium is acceptable. The deadline to submit work for jury review is Oct. 15. Those selected will be notified by Oct. 21. Artists can submit one or two pieces. The nonrefundable jury fee for those who are not gallery members is $25 for one piece and $35 for two.
All accepted work will be considered for sale. Artists will receive a 50 percent commission from any sold work.
The application to submit work is on the gallery’s website, www.rainbowspringsart.com and also at the gallery, 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For information, call 352-445-8547.
